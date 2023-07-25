Dan Madsen Remembers Leonard Nimoy

Every one of the above mentioned names was special in his or her own way. Gene Roddenberry was instrumental in helping me become the “official” fan club and was supportive at every step of the way. DeForest Kelley and his wife Carolyn became dear friends, and we talked all the time either by phone or mail. They even sent my wife and me a beautiful crystal bowl for a wedding present. On and on, I could tell you wonderful personal stories of each of those Star Trek cast members who have passed on (and those who are still with us I might add!) But Leonard Nimoy holds a special place for me. In the very early days of the fan club’s life, Leonard was a great supporter. Before I was honored with the title of being called “Official” by Paramount Pictures and Gene Roddenberry, I reached out to Leonard to ask for an interview. I only had a few hundred members then (compared to the over 50,000 at its peak) and didn’t expect that an actor of his magnitude would even respond. But lo and behold, within days of my request (I had sent him a written request along with past issues of the newsletter), his agent responded that Leonard would love to talk with me. I was blown away! The next week, at the scheduled time, the phone rang and on the other end was Leonard. It was my first time speaking with the actor who brought Spock to life and he was so gracious and gave me all the time and more that I had requested. I asked him at the end of the interview why he had decided to do the interview with me as I wasn’t a major media outlet, just a little fan club newsletter, and he said with a laugh, “Why not?! You’re doing a great job!” After the issue came out, in my mailbox one day was a letter from Leonard thanking me for the great interview and how much he enjoyed it. That letter is one of my prized possessions now. A year later, he made a speaking engagement at a college here in Colorado and I met him at his hotel to give him some extra copies of the issue his interview was featured in. As usual, he spent extra time to catch up on my life and to warmly thank me again for running the fan club.That began a 35-year friendship that I am truly grateful for. Whenever he had the chance Leonard gave me a helping hand. Whether it was mentioning my fan club on Larry King Live or inviting me to his Star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame or always responding when I asked for an interview, he was always there. I ran into him over the years many times at conventions and was always given a warm smile, a firm handshake and extra time to chat and catch up. My last interview with Leonard was in 2009 after the first J.J. Abrams Star Trek had been released. As usual, we talked for close to two hours and discussed so many memories of Star Trek and where it was headed at that time. With regards to Zachary Quinto taking over the role of Spock, he told me, “Having had this movie and this experience as Spock and seeing Zachary Quinto in the role now, I feel the character has a potentially wonderful, new life and certainly the success of the movie is just so terrific! It is so wonderful to see this happen and to see Star Trek have a chance of a reinvention and a revival. “Realizing the worldwide impact of Star Trek after living with it myself for most of life, I said that “It must give you a sense of pride to know you were the first to introduce the Vulcan hand sign and that, now, you can do that sign all over the world and most people know it as coming from Star Trek and it is a greeting of peace?” “Yes, it is,” he said with obvious pride. “It is in the culture now. It is great. I get it from kids, I get it from bus drivers, I get it from police, and I get it from waiters in restaurants. It is great and I love it!”