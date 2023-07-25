Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 20, 2015

    Dad Shares His Love of Trek with Son

    Dad Shares His Love of Trek with Son

    By Russell Meyers

    “Mommy, the big ice cream cone with the volcano was chasing the Enterprise and the ‘Other Enterprise!’ Then the ‘Other Enterprise’ went into the ice cream cone and it went BOOM!”

    This is how my two year old son, Julian, summarized his latest Star Trek episode one night at bedtime. My wife could not figure out what he was talking about, but what I heard over the baby monitor made me laugh, and very proud, both as a father and a die-hard Star Trek fan.

    You have probably seen “The Doomsday Machine” a hundred times, but there is something very special about reliving Star Trek through your child’s eyes. On this Father’s Day I reflect on what a pleasure it is to share Star Trek with my son, pass along to him what I feel makes it special, and how it has impacted my own life.

    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Trek
    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    Star Trek
    Trek
    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    Star Trek
    Star Trek

    Search for Spock
    The Next Generation
    The Next Generation
    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    Star Trek
    Deep Space Nine
    Star Trek


    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Trek
    Star Trek


    TOS
    TNG
    Star Trek
    Trek
    Trek


    Thomas and Friends, The Little Einsteins
    Team Umizoomi
    Star Trek
    Star Trek

    ---

    Russell Meyers is an IT professional and former motion picture booker for Paramount Pictures. He is an avid Star Trek fan and collector, currently residing in New York City with his wife and son.

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top