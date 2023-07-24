Dad-miral on the Bridge

Predictably, Next Gen’s ‘Number One Dad’ was not Picard (or even Riker, ‘Future Imperfect’ notwithstanding) but Data, whose brief experience as a parent was as sweet as it was ultimately tragic. But it wasn’t until I reached Deep Space Nine in my rewatch – as it happened, the day before Leo’s first birthday – that I found a truly aspirational story about fatherhood. From "Emissary" onwards, Ben Sisko makes clear that he is a father to Jake first and foremost. He is Trek’s most affectionate parent, regularly hugging and kissing his son and telling him how much he loves him. Sisko may be an intimidating authority figure in the Starfleet hierarchy (not to mention a religious icon), but in "Business as Usual" and "Children of Time" we see him cooing over babies like the most besotted uncle. Fans celebrate Janeway’s toughness in "Macrocosm" and "Year of Hell," but Sisko’s approach to children was just as bold an inversion of traditional gender roles. In fact, rewatching DS9 gave me a whole new perspective on the show’s central father-son dynamic. When it first aired I was a year or two younger than Jake; now I was closer in age to Ben. From the father I wished I had, he had become the father I aspired to be. Many episodes landed differently now than they had done twenty years earlier. I remembered crying when I first saw "The Visitor" as a teenager, but as a parent, I found it almost unwatchable. I even discovered a surprising amount of sympathy for Julian Bashir’s misguided parents, willing to break the law to do what was best for their son. Previously, I had judged them as harshly as the good doctor did, but now I could see their side of the argument too. As my rewatch continued, episodes that had moved me before now hit harder than ever. I found B’Elanna’s turmoil over her unborn child in "Lineage" unspeakably sad, and felt for the stoical Tuvok, a lifetime’s journey away from his own three children on Vulcan. Both Voyager and Enterprise end with the arrival of a baby, from Miral’s joyful birth in "Endgame" to Elizabeth’s brief life in "Terra Prime," and both stories affected me far more than before. A staunch JJ-sceptic, I even found myself reappraising the 2009 reboot movie, with its exquisitely tragic opening scene of a new father laying down his life for his son. By the end of my rewatch, I was a die-hard Trekkie again. Before long I had my own Star Trek podcast, and in 2019 I attended a convention for the first time in over twenty years. I didn’t come home empty handed. Along with several Eaglemoss models and a half-dozen new pin badges, I brought home a present for my son: a toy glommer (from the TAS episode ‘More Tribbles More Troubles’) with a Velcro stomach that opened up to reveal a handful of tribbles. He was thrilled when I told him it was a monster from my favourite TV show, although it couldn’t compete with the little ships, and it was all I could do to prevent him snapping off their nacelles in excitement.