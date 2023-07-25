Cutting-edge Star Trek Into Darkness App On The Way

Further, Star Trek Into Darkness videos, images, wallpaper and other content will be delivered directly to users’ mobile devices, while special offers and other exclusive opportunities will be made available only to app users. Also, fans will be able to use the app to unlock the first of many surprises when the Star Trek Into Darkness TV spot runs during the big game in February, ensuring the app’s legacy as one of the most interactive and unique ever created for a feature film. And, perhaps best of all, those fans who register for the app will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for the opportunity to win a VIP trip to the U.S. premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness.“We are excited about collaborating with Paramount on this app as it further brings to life Qualcomm’s vision of the digital sixth sense, where devices intelligently interact with the world around you,” Dr. Jacobs said. “By leveraging the Gimbal platform, this app harnesses the power of the smartphone to bridge the digital and physical world, allowing the studio to market the film in the real world and simultaneously bring users into the film’s story and world.”

Click HERE to be among the first to get the app and to enter the Star Trek Into Darkness sweepstakes. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the app.