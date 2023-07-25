Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 12, 2015

    Cuddle Up With New Trek Blanket

    Cuddle Up With New Trek Blanket

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has just unveiled its latest Star Trek-themed product, and it's making us sleepy -- in the best way possible. That product is a Star Trek Uniform Blanket. The gold fleece blanket measures 45"x60", is made of 100 percent polyester and features black edge binding, command insignia and rank braid. Available now, it costs $24.99. Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

    ---

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top