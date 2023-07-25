Cuddle Up With New Trek Blanket

ThinkGeek has just unveiled its latest Star Trek-themed product, and it's making us sleepy -- in the best way possible. That product is a Star Trek Uniform Blanket. The gold fleece blanket measures 45"x60", is made of 100 percent polyester and features black edge binding, command insignia and rank braid. Available now, it costs $24.99. Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

