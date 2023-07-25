Cubify Lets You Create A Personalized 3D Figurine... Of YOURSELF

If you’re seeking the most logical gift ever for the Star Trek fan in your life – or for yourself – it has arrived. Thanks to the Star Trek app on Cubify launched by 3D Systems, fans can upload two photographs of themselves and create customized, full-color 3D printed products and collectibles based on the Star Trek shows. The first product available is a 3D printed figurine that measures 5.5” tall and lets you pick from TOS-era costumes, ranks (ensign through captain) and poses, plus you can select whether you’ll be a human or Vulcan (complete with pointy ears and making the iconic split-fingered greeting gesture), male or female, etc. You can also choose a saying to be included on the figurine’s base.