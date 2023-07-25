Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 20, 2016

    Cruise II Set for 2018; Takei to Host

    Cruise II Set for 2018; Takei to Host

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Oh, myyy! Anyone lamenting the fact that Star Trek: The Cruise, setting sail from January 9-15, 2017, is sold out, need not fret, as Entertainment Cruise Productions has just announced that Star Trek: The Cruise II has been locked in for 2018. And the cruise will be hosted by Star Trek's original Hikaru Sulu... George Takei.

    Star Trek: The Cruise II will welcome fans aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jade on January 5, 2018, and set sail through January 11, 2018. If you're joining the fun for Star Trek: The Cruise 2017, you have until January 15, 2017 to rebook your cabin for Star Trek: The Cruise II. The complete site for Star Trek: The Cruise II will go live next month, on September 1.

    “Entertainment Cruise Productions has just informed me that over 2,000 fans have pre-registered for Star Trek: The Cruise II," Takei said in a statement. "I am so excited and honored that so many of you are so eager to vacation with me and my Star Trek colleagues (soon to be announced)."

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional Star Trek guests and activities set to take place during Star Trek: The Cruise II.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top