Cruise II Set for 2018; Takei to Host

Star Trek: The Cruise II will welcome fans aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jade on January 5, 2018, and set sail through January 11, 2018. If you're joining the fun for Star Trek: The Cruise 2017, you have until January 15, 2017 to rebook your cabin for Star Trek: The Cruise II. The complete site for Star Trek: The Cruise II will go live next month, on September 1.

“Entertainment Cruise Productions has just informed me that over 2,000 fans have pre-registered for Star Trek: The Cruise II," Takei said in a statement. "I am so excited and honored that so many of you are so eager to vacation with me and my Star Trek colleagues (soon to be announced)."

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional Star Trek guests and activities set to take place during Star Trek: The Cruise II.