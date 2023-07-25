Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 9, 2016

    Crew That Faced the Toughest Enemies Was...

    Crew That Faced the Toughest Enemies Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which crew had to face the toughest enemies? That was the question we posed for this week's StarTrek.com poll. The reply options, of course, were The Orginal Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager andEnterprise. More than 4,00 fans voted and here are the results:

    Voyager (39%)

    Deep Spa

    e Nine (

    Deep Sp

    eep Spa

    Next Generation (21%)The Original Series (7%)Enterprise (6%)The Animated Series (0% 20 votes)

    How did YOUR choice fare?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top