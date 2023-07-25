Published Apr 9, 2016
Crew That Faced the Toughest Enemies Was...
Which crew had to face the toughest enemies? That was the question we posed for this week's StarTrek.com poll. The reply options, of course, were The Orginal Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager andEnterprise. More than 4,00 fans voted and here are the results:
Voyager (39%)
Next Generation (21%)The Original Series (7%)Enterprise (6%)The Animated Series (0% 20 votes)
How did YOUR choice fare?