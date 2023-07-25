Creation's San Fran Convention: Day Two Recap

Following him was the intrepid team of Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn (both look great). Marina, typically possessive and bossy, wasted no time launching into poor Michael as they discussed how they got to know each other during the early days of TNG. Michael says he hated her initially until she cooked a nice meal for him. As usual, the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. She noted that Michael is now a macrobiotic vegan and would never eat what she served to him then. She also insisted that he take his Klingon teeth out of his mouth before Worf kissed Troi. As friends, it was embarrassing for them to actually kiss, and Michael made a guttural groan when they did. Marina wondered whether that was Worf or Dorn making that noise.Marina dissed the DS9 set, calling it a morgue (meaning the cast was so serious and focused) versus TNG set where everyone was laughing and having a great time (the two shows existed across the lot from one another for two years together). On Voyager Marina had a great time working with Bob Picardo. Marina complained about Michael getting a voiceover job on Hotel Transylvania when it was she that got him the job. When the next attendee had a question for Marina, she pushed Michael out of the way to answer who was the better kisser, Worf or Riker. While not commenting on Jonathan, she said that "Dorny" has the lips. She also divulged that some of the male members of TNG cast wore girdles.