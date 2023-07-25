Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Nov 19, 2012

    Creation's San Fran Convention: Day Three Recap

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Sunday, November 18, 2012 marked the third and final day of Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention San Francisco, held at the stately Westin St. Francis. The weekend had already brought wonderful celebrities, enthusiastic audiences and some amazing surprises- like Nichelle Nichols’ unscheduled appearance, but some of the best excitement was still to come.

    Convention host and Creation co-CEO Adam Malin, in buoyant spirits from such a fun-filled weekend, opened the festivities with an unexpected treat: a reading of our beloved DeForest Kelley's homage to Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek, “The Big Bird's Dream.” This lengthy piece of poetry and prose is decades old and somewhat forgotten, but not to the legion of older fans who used to flock to the Trek shows to see De, one of our true heroes. He will forever be remembered with great love and admiration.Malin then introduced character actor Michael Aron, known to most fans as Jack London from the classic TNG two-part episode “Time's Arrow.” Michael is fairly new to the convention circuit, but is relaxed and a great speaker with the audience. He reflected that the experience filming TNG was a great one. He was honored to work with acting talent like Brent Spiner and Patrick Stewart. Currently, he has a creative company that specializes in web design and also donates its services to not-for-profit companies. He also owns a motorcycle shop and loves to race bikes. On Jack London: he did some research to capture a 19th-century vibe, including watching old John Wayne films. Regarding working on a Trek show: he knew he was getting involved with something that would stay with him as an actor for years to come. As a sci-fi fan, he was doubly excited to be working on TNG. The shoot ran five days. As for Brent (most of his scenes were with him), he was great to work with. Brent recounted to Michael a time on TNG when,  in the middle of filming, Sean Connery walked into the middle of the set, asked to find someone, then promptly left. Michael also filmed more than 100 episodes of a teenage soap opera, Trucks, as well as numerous TV commercials. He has also appeared in a Star Wars video game (where he dies).

