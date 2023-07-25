Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 1, 2013

    Creation's Chicago Convention: Day One Recap

    Creation's Chicago Convention: Day One Recap

    By Adam Malin

    Fans from around the four Quadrants descended on the beautiful Westin O'Hare in the Windy City yesterday for Creation Entertainment's annual Official Star Trek Convention. There was a huge buzz preceding the event, as it would offer an exclusive TNG 25th anniversary event featuring the seven lead actors of the groundbreaking series as well as reminiscences celebrating the 20th anniversary of DS9.Friday morning as the show opened, fans were immediately treated to a sprawling set of vendors areas, spread over several meeting rooms and foyers. This reporter marveled at the wealth of rare Trek collectibles, original and fine art prints, intergalactic paraphernalia, apparel, books, magazines, models, toys, Tribbles and autographed and matted collages of sci-fi and Trek shows and characters.The Westin has recently undergone a $20 million renovation and is looking magnificent in both its public areas and guest rooms. The main theater in the hotel's Grand Ballroom was no exception and fans rushed in as it opened to the sight of an expansive stage area, beautifully lit and adorned with theatrical velour, LED lighting and multiple video imagery/projection. Soon Creation Co- CEO Adam Malin came on stage, and in obvious high spirits and energy welcomed everyone to the show. Malin, a self-confessed fan boy, was clearly excited by the prospects of an amazing weekend chock full of guests, contests and activities. First guest on deck, he introduced Jeff Combs, one of Trek fans’ favorite actors who, amongst several roles, is famous for the notorious Weyoun, the Vorta from DS9, and Shran, the conflicted but noble Andorian from Enterprise.

    Star Trek
    Re-Animator


    Trek
    Space Seed
    Trek
    Lost In Space
    Time Magazine


    DS9
    Trek
    DS9
    Take Me Out To The Holosuite


    TNG
    The Inner Light
    Trek


    Trek
    DS9
    Enterprise
    Quantum Leap




    DS9
    TNG


    TNG
    DS9


    DS9
    DS9
    Becker.
    Trek


    Star Trek
    TNG


    StarTrek.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top