Creation's Boston Convention: Day Two Recap

Fans assembled en masse for day two of Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts, only to be greeted by a blackout that struck half of Boston that morning. Power was restored by about 10 a.m. and attendees were then ushered into the facility in an orderly manner. The Creation team seemed to function with grace under pressure and in no time at all the event was back on track.The theater (the huge Veterans Auditorium) program commenced with an energetic opening from Creation co- CEO Adam Malin, who wasted no time chatting with the audience about the latest trends in sci-fi TV and film, as well as raving about the new Trek film (consensus is unanimous, it's a great film).Then he brought out the first guests of the day, Deep Space Nine's star-crossed lovers Odo and Kira, Rene Auberjonois and Nana Visitor. Rene look trim and handsome, Nana lithe and beautiful. They celebrated the love affair of Odo and Kira (Nana noted that it must be a pure love when a woman loves a man in a bucket). Rene admitted it was a bit awkward kissing Nana because they were such good friends, especially with both of them wearing various degrees of latex prosthetics! Rene confessed the makeup process was an anxiety-causing procedure. The prosthetic didn't have any nostrils originally (and it was suffocating and terrifying to wear), so the solution was to cut a small incision in the mask under the nose. Between shoots Rene would use his wedding ring to prop up the prosthetic, and then when it was time to shoot he would remove the ring and the mask would look seamless.