Creation's Boston Convention: Day One Recap

After George, Gene Roddenberry's longtime assistant Richard Arnold came on stage to celebrate DS9’s 20th anniversary with a slide presentation. Some striking shots included scenes from the Dax/Worf wedding and the bringing on of Nicole deBoer to replace Terry Farrell in the seventh season. Morn the bar regular (based on Norm from Cheers) was seen in more than 90 episodes and never uttered a word. Michael Piller, DS9’s late co-creator/producer, was celebrated for his stewardship of Trek and embracing Gene's vision for Trek storytelling.

The final guests of the day show were the dynamic duo of Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner, who were greeted with a tumultuous welcome. They fondly recalled their scene where Crusher was teaching Data to dance (she choreographed it). Gates, in fact, is a master choreographer, having directed choreography for a number of productions, including the Jim Henson film Labyrinth. One of the highlights for both of the actors was the continuing cast of visitors to the set; Mercury 7 astronauts, Dr. Stephen Hawking, Buzz Aldrin, Ronald Reagan. One day on the lot, Dr. Hawking passed Brent (he beat Data in cards on the show) in his wheelchair, and in his automated voice, called out "where's my money?!" Gates had her infant son on the set much of the time and watched him grow up over the seven years of the show. Her son Jack is 22 years old now and 6'3" tall. On why Brent was cast as Data: he claims it's because you can open any part of his body to access his parts!