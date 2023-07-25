Creation Looks Ahead To 2013 Conventions

Creation Entertainment is gearing up for a calendar year 2013 brimming with blockbuster Official Star Trek Conventions. The timing is perfect, with Star Trek riding a global wave of resurgence thanks to The Next Generation celebrating its 25th anniversary, Deep Space Nine toasting its 20th anniversary, and a little something called Star Trek Into Darkness set to blast into theaters in the spring. Creation's conventions will be all-out affairs, with major guests, occasional surprises, amazing photo opportunities -- including with the full TNG cast -- and more, much more.Let’s take a look at what Creation has in store for 2013:February 15-17 in Los Angeles– Dubbed the Grand Slam Show XVIII: The Star Trek and Sci-Fi Summit, this convention will feature all seven TNG principal actors, namely Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn. The highlight? A “TNG Reunion” set to take place as a separate event on Saturday night. And how’s this for cool: fans can get in on photo ops with all seven TNG stars together, a first for Creation Entertainment and a truly rare moment worth seizing. Additional guests from across the sci-fi spectrum will include David Giuntoli, Sam Witwer, Tyler Posey, Jasika Nicole and more.

April 26-28 in the Philadelphia area – A salute to DS9 event featuring appearances by Avery Brooks, Michael Dorn, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Max Grodenchik, Aron Eisenberg, Jeffrey Combs, Casey Biggs, Vaughn Armstrong, and also Voyager’s Ethan Phillips.May 31-June 2 in Chicago – The Windy City is in for a treat as Creation brings all seven TNG principal actors to town for what is sure to be a memorable weekend. Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn will be in the house. Once again, the highlight will be a “TNG Reunion” set to take place as a separate event on Saturday night. Creation will also tip its cap to DS9’s 20th anniversary by welcoming Avery Brooks, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Casey Biggs, Jeffrey Combs, Vaughn Armstrong, Max Grodenchik and Aron Eisenberg, with Michael Dorn doing double duty. And Voyager’s Ethan Phillips is set to attend as well. Chicago fans can also take advantage of the chance to pose for a photo op with the entire TNG cast.June 8-9 in Boston – Nearly the entire TNG cast will assemble in Boston. Right now, everyone is lined up except for Gates McFadden, and that could still change. Also scheduled to appear are Kate Mulgrew and Nichelle Nichols. All of that paves the way for a TNG cast photo op and, for the first time ever, a photo op with Nichols, Mulgrew and Sirtis. August 8-11 in Las Vegas – Creation is already hard at work lining up guests for the annual mega-convention in Sin City. More than 30 guests are on board so far, among them William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Ethan Phillips, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Nicole de Boer, Armin Shimerman, John Billingsley, Linda Park, Jennifer Lien, John de Lancie, Casey Biggs, Jeffrey Combs, Max Grodenchik, Aron Eisenberg, James Darren, Marc Alaimo, Mark Sheppard, Victor Brandt, Michael Berryman, Chris Sarandon, Fred Williamson, Catherine Hicks, Mike and Denise Okuda, Michael Westmore and John Eaves.And before we dive too deep into 2013, Creation has one more 2012 Official Star Trek Convention remaining on its schedule. If you’re going to be in San Francisco next weekend, there’s still time to get in on the fun at the Creation Entertainment Official Star Trek Convention set to be held from November 16-18 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but tickets are still available for Friday. Guests beaming into San Fran include George Takei, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Denise Crosby, Hallie Todd, Alexander Enberg, Marc Alaimo, Jeffrey Combs, Bobby Clark, David Gerrold and Michael Aron.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for previews about these events, as well as interviews and on-site recaps. Click HERE to visit the Creation Entertainment site for additional details about the conventions mentioned above, as well as to purchase tickets for admission, autographs and photo ops.