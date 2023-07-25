Creation Con Preview: StarTrek.com's TNG Blu-ray Panel

Chances are that by now you’ve seen Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One and the brilliant work done to bring the Blu-ray collection come to fruition. Over the next couple of years, all seven seasons of The Next Generation will get the High Definition treatment. On Sunday morning at Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, fans will be able to hear about the massive Hi-Def undertaking straight from the team that made it a reality, as StarTrek.com will present a panel entitled Before and After: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Journey into High Definition.Among those on hand will be Roger Lay, Jr., producer /director of special features for CBS Home Entertainment's releases of Star Trek: The Next Generation on Blu-ray; Mike and Denise Okuda, project consultants; and Robert Meyer Burnett, filmmaker and DVD producer, as well as the panel’s moderator. During the panel, the TNG Blu-ray team will give fans an insider’s look at how the original TNG film elements were transferred into high definition and how the visual effects were painstakingly recreated from the source material to look better than ever and as close as possible to the original intention of the filmmakers.Before and After: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Journey into High Definition will be held on Sunday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m. in the DeForest Kelley Theatre/Brasilia Ballroom.