Creation Con Preview: StarTrek.com's Federation Panel

During the panel, Goodman will answer questions from the audience, and fans can also anticipate a preview of select illustrations and spreads. StarTrek.com will also be offering several Federation-oriented giveaways, among them Enterprise blueprint plans by Jeff Carlisle, a Matt Decker portrait by Cat Staggs, a Romulan Warbird ship diagram by Joe Corroney and a Memory Alpha from space with ships by Mark McHaley. The Federation Revealed panel will be held in the DeForest Kelley Theatre/Brasilia Ballroom at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Federation: The First 150 Years, as previously reported by StarTrek.com, is loaded with intelligence reports, treaty excerpts and letters documenting the historic moments that led to the formation of the United Federation of Planets. Goodman explores everything from First Contact to the Organian Peace Treaty, with the text complemented by color and black and white illustrations of epic battles, alien species and heretofore unseen ship designs, among them the Romulan attack on Starbase 1 and original blueprints for the U.S.S. Enterprise and the Xindi Avian. George Takei provides the voice of Sulu for the audio narration, and fans can expect to find such detachable documents as a hand-penned letter from a young Jim Kirk and Zefram Cochrane’s first sketch of the warp drive engine.

Click HERE to pre-order Federation: The First 150 Years.