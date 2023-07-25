Creation Beaming To Boston In June 2013

Boston will be in for a Trek treat next June, as Creation Entertainment will swoop into the city with a star-studded Star Trek convention. The event will be held June 8-9 at the John B. Hynes Convention Center in Boylston, with Sir Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew on board as headliners. Also set to appear are Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton. The TNG stars will take the stage separately or in pairs or trios, and will also all come together on Saturday night for a rare joint reunion.In addition to the guests, Creation will present its usual array of events during the weekend. These will include autograph and photograph opportunities – including a photo op with Mulgrew, Sirtis and Nichols together -- a video contest, a costume parade, a bustling vendor’s room and much more. Click HERE for details.