Creating The Voyager Communicator Badge

Because we’re sticklers for quality, we at QMx track down original reference materials from your favorite TV shows or movies whenever possible to ensure screen-accuracy of our products. No matter how big or small the prop we’re replicating, we always take extra steps to ensure that the product in your hands is as authentic as possible. Our recently released Star Trek: Voyager Communicator Badge replica is a prime example.

John Eblan, head of our FX Cinema Arts Division, was tasked with restoring the original molds to get the Star Trek: Voyager Communicator Badge replica ready for reproduction.

“[It] was very old, but in good shape,” said Eblan of the original mold set acquired by QMx and used by the prop masters of Star Trek: Voyager to create screen-used badges. “It was pretty cool to have [it] in the shop and to cast our own resin badges.”