Creating The Book of Lists

My next step was to see how much info there was in each case and what could be said about the character pre- and post-promotion.

Ultimately, the list’s real standouts (Nog, Troi and Empress Sato) didn’t make up for the fact that many promotions (Sulu, Admiral Janeway, and even Spock) happened off-screen. I didn’t think we saw enough of Admiral Janeway and Captain Sulu to say much about their promotions. And in all honesty, it’s not like Hoshi was promoted to Empress. She sort of… killed her way to the top. Still, I defy anyone to tell her she didn’t earn it!

We dropped that list, but had we kept it, I’d have started fleshing things out, beginning with a paragraph overview. I always liked quotes that made sense. The speech Kirk gave Picard in Generations would be a good quote to launch this particular list. While I remembered the scene, even my positronic memory relays can’t remember actual lines. I’m lucky enough to have scripts from my studio days, but sometimes it was quicker to cue my films up on iTunes and see that he said that at 1:38:43. My memory isn’t too bad… I scrubbed the video to 1:40:21 on my first try, so I was close.

Up the Federation Ladder

“Don’t let them promote you. Don’t let them transfer you. Don’t let them do anything that takes you off the bridge of that ship, because while you’re there, you can make a difference” – Captain James T. Kirk to Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Despite Kirk’s advice to his successor, Starfleet recognized the value of promoting capable personnel up in rank. While Kirk’s first, best destiny was a starship captain, he did in fact get promoted to admiral. Many others during the history of Starfleet also rose through ranks and some of them found their destiny that way.

Now that I had an overview, I’d review the compiled list and begin writing. Much of it I could rattle off, but I still needed to do a fair amount of research. Luckily, I still know people who worked on the shows and films that I could call for info, as well as a number of licensed works. From the Okudas’ updated Star Trek Encyclopedia — which was also produced by my publisher — to the TNG Technical Manual and individual show companion books, a wealth of information existed to help in researching lists. And, of course, my editor, who started out as a Paramount Studios tour guide and also wrote several Trek reference books, was a useful resource as well.

My lifelines were either re-watching a part of an episode, checking a licensed publication or phoning a friend. No matter how much anyone claims to be an expert on anything, memory plays tricks on you. While I remembered seeing Hoshi use a knife on Archer, I had to go back and re-watch the final scenes of “In A Mirror, Darkly, Part 2,” to remind me that she actually poisoned Archer. The knife scene came earlier.