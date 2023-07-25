Creating the Starfleet 2256 Jacket

I love a good story and I love clothing that tells a story. Star Trek has such great history behind it. The Starfleet universe is inspiring and their values really resonate with us, but I also love how Star Trek has been pushing boundaries since the beginning. Star Trek wasn’t afraid to feature a ground-breaking interracial kiss, or to reignite the franchise with a main character who isn’t in the Command division. Star Trek makes you want to be your best self, and that’s what I aim for Volante Design’s clothing to do as well.

How did you start your design process for Starfleet 2256?

Once we knew we were going to design jackets based off of Star Trek: Discovery, I re-watched episodes to take closer note of the details. I make sketches for some designs but not every one — it really depends on how clear my vision is to start — and for Discovery, I didn’t find the need to sketch. The uniforms already look like jackets and have very clear silhouettes, so it was easy for me to think ahead about the construction process. The challenge then was to pinpoint the elements that are unique to the uniforms on Discovery and translate them to a form that is suitable for daily wear.