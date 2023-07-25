Create Your Own Vulcan Ears, Division Badge, More with 3Doodler

ThinkGeek is getting into the 3Doodler business not once, but twice. First, there's a new 3Doodler Create Star Trek Pen Set, and then -- for those who already own the Pen Set -- there a 3Doodler Create Star Trek Project Kit.

The 3Doodler Create Star Trek Pen Set lets you create small items with plastic. In other words, it's a tiny, handheld 3D printer with which you can build things by drawing freehand. We're talking a TOS division badge or your very own Vulcan ears or perhaps a homemade phaser. The set includes 15 different Star Trek projects.

Among other product highlights: