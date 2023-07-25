Create Your Own Terran Empire Throne Plant Stand

Plants are seen all over Star Trek, especially in the crew quarters on The Next Generation. Headboards anyone? What remains to be seen is whether the Terran Empire would find value in plants besides some Borgia to perhaps poison an unsuspecting-enemy. Nevertheless, the throne of the Terran Empire is an ideal plant stand for decorating your own I.S.S. Charon. This craft doubles as an action-figure stand for those who don’t have a Boothby-level green thumb.

*Red Alert! This project is ranked a Lieutenant Level mission because sharp tools are required, so please use senior officer supervision, young cadets.

Supplies:Jar lid in desired size to fit plant base3 cork discsBlack acrylic paintWhite acrylic paintGold metallic paint markerX-Acto knifeE6000 Adhesive14 Bamboo Treat Sticks (found in baking section at Michael’s)Sheet of sandpaperCutting matSmall foam paint brushSmall paint brush

Step One: