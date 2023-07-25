Crafting Systems, Part 2

Star Trek Online's Systems Designer AdjudicatorHawk here. I’m excited to share with you more details regarding the upcoming “Crafting Revamp,” also known as the Research & Development system. In previous blogs, we’ve talked about changes to gathering materials and outlined the basic, top-level design of the R&D system. Today, I’m going to give you details on some unique new items, traits, and powers that can only be accessed via crafting.

First, let’s talk about unique items. At launch, each R&D school will contain one unique item that can only be made by captains who reach Level 15 in that school. These items are Very Rare (Purple) quality on a normal success, and Ultra Rare (Ultraviolet) quality on a critical success. Here are the items that can be made, and which school they fall into:

General “Special Item” Rules:

• All of the following items are crafted at Mk XII.• All of the following items are Very Rare (Purple) if you get a standard success.• All of the following items are Ultra Rare (Ultraviolet) if you get a critical success.• All of the following items require you to be Level 15 in their crafting school in order to create them.

Beams

This Beam Array has been modified to fire in a 360 degree arc. While it gives up a modicum of hitting power for this modification, its ability to hit any target drastically increases its uptime on targets and thus its DPS.

Cannons

This Dual Heavy Cannon has been modified to fire in a 90 degree arc. While this modification takes the place of another potential mod, the ability to fire in a 90 degree arc instead of a standard 45 degree arc makes these cannons deal more damage in high-mobility scenarios than a standard Dual Heavy Cannon.

Projectiles

This Plasma Torpedo Launcher has been modified to create a field of Plasma on impact with its target. This cloud slows any targets struck and deals damage in a sphere of 1k diameter, allowing it to be used both as a form of crowd control and as an extra boost to damage.

Shields

The Aegis Set as a whole has been improved, and for the Shield school, this means the improved Aegis Shield can now be crafted. The shield provides resistance to Kinetic and All Energy, along with 2.5 Shield Power. The previous 3 piece bonus of the set is now baseline in the Aegis Shield -- each attack against the shield has a chance to increase the user’s resistance to that damage type, stacking up to 5 times. Most importantly, the Aegis Shield is now a Mk XII item, meaning its Shield Hitpoints have been drastically increased.

Science

The Aegis Set as a whole has been improved, and for the Science school, this means the improved Aegis Deflector can now be crafted. The Aegis Deflector now provides a direct boost of 5 Shield Power, as well as augmenting stats affecting Shield Healing, Shield Hit Points, Control Resistance, and Drain Resistance. All told, it makes for a potent defensive offering in the Deflector slot.

The new science console increases your Shield Hitpoints and your Exotic Damage. Additionally, when the user of the console receives a Shield Heal, he or she also gains a boost to Weapon Power for a short duration.

Engineering

The Aegis Set as a whole has been improved, and for the Engineering school, this means the improved Aegis Engines can now be crafted. The Aegis Engines now provide a defense boost at all times, and double that defense boost while the user is moving. They also provide bonus flight speed while power levels are high.

This engineering console provides a passive increase to your turn rate equal to a standard RCS Accelerator. When the user of the console receives a Hull Heal, he or she gains an additional boost to Turn Rate and Shield Hardness, allowing them to elude subsequent attacks.

Ground Weapons

This TR-116B sniper rifle has a secondary fire mode that shoots a transported bolt at a single target dealing high damage with a good chance to knockback. The upgrades made to this weapon cause it to deal more damage and penetrate 20% of the target’s shields, but as a trade-off, this iteration of the TR-116 model requires line of sight to hit its target.

Traits

Secondly, let’s talk about Traits. After your crew has spent countless hours studying the inner workings of their technology, they emerge with a greater knowledge of how it works in combat. This is represented by Trait unlocks at Level 15 of each school. Keep in mind that all of this is on our Tribble Test Server right now and is subject to change, but presently, here is how the R&D Traits work:

Beams • On activating Beam skill, gain 2% Beam damage for 20 sec. Stacks x3.Cannons • On activating Cannon skill, gain +1 Turn Rate, +1 Inertia for 20 sec. Stacks x3.Projectiles • Your Torpedoes and Mines penetrate an extra 10% of your target’s shieldsShields & Arrays • Activating a Shield Heal gives the target 99% Shield DR for 1 secondScience • Your Particle Generator skill gives up to 25% bonus Crit chance on Science powers (at 100 PartGens)Engineering • Activating any Engineering Bridge Officer ability gives 20% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds.Ground Weapons • All of your ground weapon attacks penetrate 10 armor rating.