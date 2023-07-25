Covers & Details for IDW's May Comics

And there’s more! Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 collects the entire “I.D.I.C.” storyline from Star Trek: Boldly Go #13–18. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Josh Hood, Megan Levens, Tana Ford and Marcus To, it features a Tony Shasteen cover. Among the questions the collection seeks to answer: What if Kirk and the Enterprise crew were robots? What if Klingons founded Starfleet? What if Spock wasn't Vulcan? What if all these realities collided? The Vulcan philosophy of celebrating “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” is one of acceptance, but can the universe accept the simultaneous existence of multiple realities? It's a team-up for the ages as numerous incarnations of Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew must work together to stop a foe that threatens all of existence! Featuring the return of Jane Tiberius Kirk and her gender-swapped crew! Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 will run 144 pages and cost $19.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.