Published Feb 20, 2018
Covers & Details for IDW's May Comics
Clear room on your shelves, everyone, as IDW Publishing is planning a Trek-apalooza for May. StarTrek.com already told you about the five-part Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror miniseries, and now we’re back to share details more details about it and about IDW’s other Trek titles for May. And we’ve got the covers, too.
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #1 bring the crew of the U.S.S. EnterpriseNCC-1701-D face to face with their Mirror counterparts. It’s written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with art by Chris Johnson and J.K. Woodward, and a Woodward cover; note: he’s creating five connecting covers. Fans should also look for a B cover by Johnson. Through the Mirror #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #2, written by the Tipton brothers, will examine what happens when the Enterprise-D discovers a burned-out, pillaged Andorian vessel. Hint: the search for the culprits behind it leads to some startlingly familiar faces. Marcus To and Woodward are handling the art, while Cover A is by Woodward and Cover B is courtesy of To. It’ll run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #3, once again by the Tiptons, addresses interstellar espionage aboard the Enterprise-D, as the Mirror Universe crew infiltrates Captain Picard’s ship. What are they up to? The answers are here. This book’s artists are Josh Hood and J.K. Woodward, with Woodward tackling Cover A and Hood on Cover B. The 32-page tale will cost $3.99.
The Tiptons then will be back with Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #4. In it, Mirror Picard’s plot is finally revealed, and it’s Enterprise crew versus Enterprise crew, with the fate of a galaxy hanging in the balance. Carlos Nieto and J.K. Woodward provide the art, with Woodward doing the A Cover and Nieto on Cover B. Like the previous installments, #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
The miniseries will conclude with Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #5, in which Scott Tipton and David Tipton beg the question: Can Captain Picard prevent his Mirror counterpart’s plans for galactic conquest? This time, the art will be by Debora Carita and J.K. Woodward, with Woodward providing the A Cover and Carita crafting the B Cover. The finale will 32 pages and be priced at $3.99.
Also available for each issue will be photo covers and covers by concept artist Peter McKinstry as variants. And it’s worth noting that Through the Mirror isn’t quite the end of the saga. IDW has revealed that it sets up a new and exciting chapter in the TNG universe – with more to come later this year.
And there’s more! Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 collects the entire “I.D.I.C.” storyline from Star Trek: Boldly Go #13–18. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Josh Hood, Megan Levens, Tana Ford and Marcus To, it features a Tony Shasteen cover. Among the questions the collection seeks to answer: What if Kirk and the Enterprise crew were robots? What if Klingons founded Starfleet? What if Spock wasn't Vulcan? What if all these realities collided? The Vulcan philosophy of celebrating “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” is one of acceptance, but can the universe accept the simultaneous existence of multiple realities? It's a team-up for the ages as numerous incarnations of Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew must work together to stop a foe that threatens all of existence! Featuring the return of Jane Tiberius Kirk and her gender-swapped crew! Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 will run 144 pages and cost $19.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.