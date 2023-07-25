Countdown to Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage Tour Begins

Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage is set to kick off in Florida in just 17 days! When it does, the multimedia concert tour will bring 50 years of Star Trek into concert halls across America, Canada and France. In fact, The Ultimate Voyage

will touch down in more than 100 North American cities through May 2016, with an additional date in Paris, France, in September. The lavish production includes a live symphony orchestra and international special solo instruments.Fans can experience the franchise’s groundbreaking and popular musical achievements while footage of iconic Trek film and TV scenes simultaneously plays in high definition on a 40-foot wide screen.

The concert will feature some of the greatest music written for the franchise, including favorites from TOS, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and more.

