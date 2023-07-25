Published Feb 18, 2013
Countdown To Darkness Continues
Countdown To Darkness Continues
IDW Publishing is heading straight into the darkness. The company will release two Star Trek comic books on Wednesday, including Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #2. As fans know, Countdown to Darkness is a brand-new story, overseen by Roberto Orci, that directly sets the stage for the May 17 release of Star Trek Into Darkness.
The second installment in the four-part adventure is written by Mike Johnson, while David Messina handles the art and cover. Fans should also be on the lookout for a limited-edition CGC-Graded variant cover and photo covers. Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.The other comic book IDW will offer on Wednesday is Star Trek #18, by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Also set in the Star Trek (2009) universe and overseen by Roberto Orci, Star Trek #18 centers on Uhura, with secrets about her past revealed and her first meeting with Spock revisited.
Star Trek #18 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Variants will include a Tim Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.