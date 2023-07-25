Countdown To Darkness Continues

The second installment in the four-part adventure is written by Mike Johnson, while David Messina handles the art and cover. Fans should also be on the lookout for a limited-edition CGC-Graded variant cover and photo covers. Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.The other comic book IDW will offer on Wednesday is Star Trek #18, by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Also set in the Star Trek (2009) universe and overseen by Roberto Orci, Star Trek #18 centers on Uhura, with secrets about her past revealed and her first meeting with Spock revisited.

Star Trek #18 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Variants will include a Tim Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.