Published Mar 18, 2013
Countdown To Darkness #3 Out Wednesday from IDW
The countdown to Star Trek Into Darkness will continue on Wednesday with IDW Publishing’s release of Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #3 -- and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover and preview pages.
In the third of four installments, Captain Kirk and crew face an all-new adversary that threatens the future of the entire Federation. The adventure, once again overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, has been penned by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by David Messina. Countdown to Darkness #3 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a photo cover.
To purchase the Countdown to Darkness comics, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books