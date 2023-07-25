Countdown To Darkness #3 Out Wednesday from IDW

In the third of four installments, Captain Kirk and crew face an all-new adversary that threatens the future of the entire Federation. The adventure, once again overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, has been penned by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by David Messina. Countdown to Darkness #3 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a photo cover.