Cosplaying Paul Stamets

I think many fans can relate to the experience of feeling a connection with one or more characters in Star Trek. I felt, from the start of Star Trek: Discovery, that Paul Stamets reflected me personally and I really felt represented by him. So, as a cosplayer, I wanted to embody the character myself.

Actually, as the first few episodes of Discovery streamed, I actually had created a Command uniform. But as soon as we met Lt. Stamets I decided to cosplay him. The mistakes I made with that first uniform taught me a lot, even if it went into the bin and I started anew.