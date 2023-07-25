Cosplay 101: Your Guide to Getting Started

I’m grateful for the conversation because I learned several things: One, that there are actually people out there who enjoy conventions and don’t enjoy costumes. I also learned that people at Trek conventions are polite. Well, I already knew that, but this was a new aspect to it. They live and let live, knowing the silly costumed people around them weren’t hurting anyone and respecting differences enough to not say a thing to someone when they suspect it might hurt that person. And, finally, I learned that there are likely people out there who want to cosplay but haven’t yet because they’ve heard these negative perspectives expressed and are afraid.

Friends, cosplayers and non-costumed fans, do not fear! Here is a brief introduction and guide to cosplaying, presented in the hopes of dispelling any fears and providing illumination as to why a person would put on a costume, and how to do it or view it.

The word “cosplay” is an amalgamation of the words “costume” and “play” — and it is quite literally that: playing in a costume. There are four parts to cosplaying: the actor (or person wearing the costume), the character being portrayed, the costume, and the audience. There’s a fifth part, optional in theory, but not in practice: a camera, and the subsequently larger online audience a well done photo brings with it.