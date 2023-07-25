Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 10, 2012

    Corroney Back With Klingon-themed Giclee

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Blood Will Tell… indeed, especially if Joe Corroney has any say in it, which he does. Corroney, the talented Star Trek comic book artist, recently unveiled his first fine art prints – Undiscovered Country and Mirror, Mirror -- for Generation Gallery. Now he’s back with his first canvas piece, Blood Will Tell, a limited-edition fine-art giclee that depicts the TOS-era Kor and several Klingon Birds-of-Prey looming large and threatening the Enterprise, Kirk and Spock.

    Blood Will Tell measures 18x24 inches, is hand numbered and signed by Corroney. Only 45 pieces, each priced at 95 British pounds, will be available worldwide. Click HERE to purchase.

