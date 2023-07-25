Corroney Back With Klingon-themed Giclee

Blood Will Tell… indeed, especially if Joe Corroney has any say in it, which he does. Corroney, the talented Star Trek comic book artist, recently unveiled his first fine art prints – Undiscovered Country and Mirror, Mirror -- for Generation Gallery. Now he’s back with his first canvas piece, Blood Will Tell, a limited-edition fine-art giclee that depicts the TOS-era Kor and several Klingon Birds-of-Prey looming large and threatening the Enterprise, Kirk and Spock.