Cool Star Trek Titles for Your Summer Reading

At long last, summer is here! School’s out and many of us are relishing the opportunity to kick back in our back yards or by the neighborhood pool or on a nearby beach and relax after the century that was 2020. What better way to pass the time in such settings than with a good book in your lap or even in your ears?

By having it be a Star Trek book, of course. Hey, if you wanted something else, you should be reading a different website, but here? We’re quite understandably all about the Trek in these parts.

Given Star Trek’s publishing history dating back to the late 1960s when The Original Series was still in production, creating any list of recommended reads from this vast pantheon is never an easy proposition. While I certainly have my favorites and have no problem promoting them to anyone who will listen, whenever I write articles of this sort I prefer to “crowdsource” a list of candidates. I did the same here and gleaned what I thought was a compact, diverse list of responses while sprinkling in a few favorites of my own. Behold: