Cooking with Data and Drinks with Guinan: Star Trek at Home

Our home kitchen portal to the world of Star Trek always opens when we make dishes from Nik Sharma’s The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained in More than 100 Essential Recipes (2020). This, the geekiest cookbook we’ve ever encountered, would most certainly be Data’s favorite (if he could eat food) because it explains the discrete components that contribute to flavor while examining through a scientific lens the overall experience of cooking and eating. What if Star Trek and our real world intersected such that our favorite android consulted an ancient cookbook by molecular biologist Nik Sharma to help make a great meal for his crewmates and friends? A delicious prospect!

How do we know Data would be a fan of The Flavor Equation? In the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Birthright, Part 1,” Data is stumped by his confusing “vision” experience initiated by an accidental energy beam from a piece of Gamma Quadrant equipment. He tells Captain Picard, “I have analyzed over 4,000 different religious and philosophical systems, as well as over 200 psychological schools of thought,” to help explain the unexpected and unexplained “vision” of his creator Noonian Soong as a blacksmith aboard the Enterprise. Picard encourages Data to look for the answer from his own experience and to follow his own unique research path. A positronic brain that will do deep research to find the answer would most definitely enjoy the science-based explanations from The Flavor Equation that reveal optimum approaches to enhancing the complete sensory experience of a great meal.