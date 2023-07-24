"Con"-ventional Rules for Being on Your Best Cosplay Behavior

This article was originally published on July 13, 2019.

Cosplaying at conventions is tons of fun for many fans, but we’ve all heard about the occasional problems as well. Fortunately, there are guidelines that all convention attendees can follow while cosplaying and spectating that will keep the personal interactions pleasant for all involved!

The rules can be summed up neatly by remembering one simple thing: A costume may cover a body, but it reveals a soul. So be kind to other people’s souls. Cosplay is not a competition — except in the competitions — Cosplay is play! We’re all just pretending here. The person in the costume or behind the camera is more important than the costume or camera.