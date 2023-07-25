Convention Thoughts... By a Jaded New Yorker

I think of Kate Mulgrew’s appearance on stage, in which she not only remembered, but encouraged the entire audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to a special needs girl she had met that morning. I think of the men and women who kitted out their wheelchairs and scooters to look like shuttles. I think of the kid who didn’t bat an eye at the man dressed as Uhura any more than they did the woman dressed as a Ferengi (to be honest he was much more interested in the Tribble he was playing with than anything). I think of the woman who stopped me in the casino to tell me how much she liked reading “Fun with Kirk and Spock.” And I think of Sunday afternoon when I was trying to do some work in between panels at Starbucks (cell reception is always a little better when accompanied by a latte), when I noticed a man staring at the toy—I mean collectible—that he’d just bought. He was at it for a good 15 minutes when, suddenly, a man dressed as Riker, approached him. They chatted about the convention, the toy—collectible—and other small talk for a few minutes. “Riker” left, and then the man shook his head, stared back at the toy, and whispered, “This is so cool.”

It was, sir. It was.



