Continue the 5 Year Mission

    Published May 11, 2015

    IDW Publishing will unleash two Star Trek comic book adventures on Wednesday, namely Star Trek: New Visions: Resistance and Star Trek #45 -- Five-Year Mission: "Eurydice, Part 3 of 3."Resistance is the latest work from writer, artist and photo-manipulator John Byrne. You can probably guess what the story involves: the Borg. It runs 48 pages and costs $7.99.

