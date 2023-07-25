Continue the 5 Year Mission

Published May 11, 2015
IDW Publishing will unleash two Star Trek comic book adventures on Wednesday, namely Star Trek: New Visions: Resistance and Star Trek #45 -- Five-Year Mission: "Eurydice, Part 3 of 3."Resistance is the latest work from writer, artist and photo-manipulator John Byrne. You can probably guess what the story involves: the Borg. It runs 48 pages and costs $7.99.
