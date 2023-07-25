"Contingency Plan" Galaxy Event

If you’re already playing Star Trek Timelines, you know that Events are one of the quickest and most-exciting ways to kickstart your crew’s progression. If you haven’t played Star Trek Timelines yet, now is a great time to start with the addition of the brand-new Galaxy Events feature this week. As Captain, you have helped the Federation deal with rogue holograms, mediated between the Klingon Empire of the past and present, and made the brutal ways of the Terran Empire more palatable. Now, move beyond the concerns of a specific faction and onto the problems affecting the entire Alpha Quadrant in Galaxy Events. You’ll work alongside the entire player community to solve major issues affecting all factions, while unlocking valuable rewards - including the playable crew members Changeling Bashir (from the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “By Inferno’s Light”) and “Dark Ages” McCoy (from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home). Galaxy Events utilize the new Supply Missions, which task you with building supplies and other items critical to your overall goal. At the end of a Galaxy Event, you will also receive the opportunity to vote for which character you’d like to see added to the game in a future update.“Contingency Plan”, the first of many Galaxy Events to come, kicks off on Thursday, June 16th at noon (ET) and runs until Monday, June 20th at noon (ET)

.“Contingency Plan” introduces a new pack to the Time Portal, with three new characters: Changeling Bashir, “Dark Ages” McCoy, and Civil War Worf. As in Faction Events, any version of these characters will get a bonus when used in Supply Missions for the Galaxy Event. Check out our previous blog post for a more in-depth explanation about Galaxy Events. Available NOW on the App Store and Google Play, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories, and settings from TOS, TNG, DS9, VOY, and ENT. Gather your favorite heroes and even villains to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy, and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.