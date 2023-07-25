CONTEST: WizKids/NECA Challenge Fans To Beat The Kobayashi Maru

One video will be chosen from the videos in which the Federation Players defeats the Kobayashi Maru Mission and, as a consolation, one video will be chosen from the videos in which the Klingon Players prevent the Federation Player from completing the mission. Each player in the winning videos will receive a complete set of Star Trek: Attack Wing game items from the Star Trek: Attack Wing The Dominion War Storyline Organized Play Kits 1 & 2. For entries played at a game store, the game store will also receive a complete set of Star Trek: Attack Wing game items from the Star Trek: Attack Wing The Dominion War Storyline Organized Play Kits 1 & 2.

To enter, email your videos to wkcontests@necaonline.com. Videos must be in one of the following file formats: Quicktime, AVE, WMP, MP4— and no larger than 6MB. Further, email entries must include your name, email address, phone number, name of Federation Player, name of Klingon Player, mailing address for prize to be mailed (prizes for both players will be sent to a single address), Fleet Build for the Federation Player, Fleet Build for the Klingon Player and, if played in a game store, the store name. Entrants must be U.S. residents 18 or older or have parental consent to submit.