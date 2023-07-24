Connecting the Galaxy With Its Past

The scale and scope of Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty was limited by our 21st century technology. To travel from California to Las Vegas, objects had to be crated up, loaded onto a truck, and then carefully unpacked for display. I’ve helped install traveling exhibits and seen what damage can happen just shipping them across the US – imagine transporting objects across the galaxy! Replicators could help here, too. Instead of sending irreplaceable artifacts on a long trek across the quadrant, museums could send data files over subspace containing replicator patterns for entire exhibits. This could cut down transit time, protect valuable collections, and allow the same exhibit to open simultaneously in places around the Federation.

Now more than ever, museums are extending their digital footprints with virtual tours and interactive online exhibits that allow them to reach patrons around the world. Imagine having the ability to reach across the galaxy. Holoprograms could allow private tours of special exhibits, historic sites, or entire museums. They could include a range of tour guide options (language, topic, audience age, length of visit, etc.) to make every visit customizable or allow an option for independent exploration. I would be surprised if Keiko O’Brien didn’t take her class on Deep Space Nine on regular holographic field trips. We’ve certainly seen how much her husband enjoyed using the holodeck to relive history – how many times did Chief O’Brien and Doctor Bashir fight the Battle of Britain? Historical holographic reenactments, when based on scholarly research, are another offering that museums might provide. Combined with the ability to replicate historical garments, these immersive experiences could provide insights that 21st century living history would find difficult to beat.