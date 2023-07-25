Coming Soon: Starfleet Logbook for Junior Cadets

It's the perfect book for every kid who aspires to join Starfleet. Even if they're just pretending -- and, yes, Star Trek is fiction, at least for now -- it's ideal for expanding a child's imagination. It is Starfleet Logbook, and it's coming soon.

Written by Jake Black, Starfleet Logbook will be published by Penguin Books/Price Stern Sloan on May 17, 2016. Here's the synopsis:

"Star Trek: The Original Series is the spark that launched a sci-fi phenomenon. Now, a younger generation of fans can move up the ranks at Starfleet, with help from Captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew of the starship USS Enterprise. Starfleet Logbook is filled with writing prompts, fun activities and creative games that will help kids' imaginations boldly go where no man has gone before!"

Starfleet Logbook will cost $8.99 in the U.S. and $11.99 in Canada. Go to www.penguinrandomhouse.com books to pre-order.