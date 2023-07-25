COMING SOON: Retro Uhura and Mugato Figures

Raise your hand if you loved Mego's classic Star Trek action figures, especially Uhura and the Mugato. Yup, we see you. And we're happy to tell you that if you want to relive your youth or pass your love of those figures down to the next generation of Star Trek fans in your life, you'll soon be in luck, as Diamond Select Toys, via EMCE Toys, has just added Uhura and the Mugato to its line of 1970s Star Trek figures re-releases.

Each figure stands 8" tall and is outfitted in a real cloth costumes. And, yes, Uhura is rocking her tights. The figures, which will be sold separately, will come in a recloseable clamshell package so that you can play with them and still keep them on the card.Diamond Select Toys anticipates a Summer 2016 availability date for the Uhura and Mugato figures. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates and additional details and visit www.diamondselecttoys.com to pre-order.