Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 20, 2015

    COMING SOON: Retro Uhura and Mugato Figures

    COMING SOON: Retro Uhura and Mugato Figures

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Raise your hand if you loved Mego's classic Star Trek action figures, especially Uhura and the Mugato. Yup, we see you. And we're happy to tell you that if you want to relive your youth or pass your love of those figures down to the next generation of Star Trek fans in your life, you'll soon be in luck, as Diamond Select Toys, via EMCE Toys, has just added Uhura and the Mugato to its line of 1970s Star Trek figures re-releases.

    Each figure stands 8" tall and is outfitted in a real cloth costumes. And, yes, Uhura is rocking her tights. The figures, which will be sold separately, will come in a recloseable clamshell package so that you can play with them and still keep them on the card.Diamond Select Toys anticipates a Summer 2016 availability date for the Uhura and Mugato figures. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates and additional details and visit www.diamondselecttoys.com to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top