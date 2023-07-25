Coming Soon: Classic Sci-Fi Mystery Vinyl Figure Display Box

This sounds like fun... Funko, via EntertainmentEarth.com, will introduce a Classic Sci-Fi Mystery Mini Vinyl Figure Display Box next month. Fans will receive a set of 12 blind-sealed packages, each with a 2.5-inch tall vinyl figure from such favorite sci-fi shows or films as Star Trek, Mars Attacks, Alien and Lost in Space. Among the characters will be Spock (from "Amok Time"), Predator, Alien, a Mars Attacks Alien, Judge Dredd, Robby the Robot, B-9 from Lost in Space, Tron, Metaluna Mutant, E.T. and more.