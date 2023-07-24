Coming Out to My Star Trek Family

This article was originally published on March 31, 2021.

In October 2012, I stepped into a room full of people who'd known me for years, but most of them were about to truly meet me for the first time. I was scared out of my mind. At a science-fiction convention in Chicago, they were busy turning a hotel suite into a tiny nightclub, and I had arrived to step up my DJ gear, a now-familiar ritual. Only this time, I was wearing a full face of makeup and a dress… and an announcement needed to be made. I had new pronouns. And a new name. This was not some ultra-liberal organization of party throwers, either. It's an organization known as Barfleet, whose only real ethos is "throw the best, safest convention parties". And I was about to their first out, visibly transgender member.

It can be a bit hard to describe Barfleet if you've never met us, or been to one of our parties. For folks who've never been to a science-fiction convention, the concept of a "convention party" already sounds almost ludicrously anachronistic. And if you don't have much experience with organized convention party groups, walking into a hotel suite with a fully-functioning bar, DJ with full sound and lights, and a packed dance floor is still a bit of a headtrip. We are, without a doubt, a Star Trek fan group. Our organization has a Trek pun for a name, our chapters are organized as "ships", and our members all have ranks and pseudonyms. But, we eschew the wool uniforms for bathrobes, Hawaiian shirts, and other more comfortable or fetching partywear. And we rarely take anything seriously besides the safety of our party guests and having a really good time.

After the announcement of my new name and pronouns was made, there was zero fuss made. I got hugs from my friends, and then they told me to get my ass to work because we had a party to throw. It all felt pretty anticlimactic for the build-up. This was the first large friend-group I had come out to, and while I had laid some groundwork with close friends ahead of time, I was fully prepared for things to get really awkward. I remember thinking to myself, "Wait, is it really that easy?"

Back in Michigan, the science-fiction/fantasy convention community had been my safe space to figure out how to be the real me. I think if you asked most people to list off the safest places for someone to take some of their earliest steps out of the closet as a trans woman, "science-fiction convention" would rank in the same vicinity as "construction site" and "conservative America." The convention community has a not-entirely-unearned reputation dominated by straight white men eager to hang a "no girls allowed" sign on the door, especially to those who may not have much real-world experience with con-culture. Yet, it's precisely in the altered reality of the Michigan fannish world of the late 00s that I found a space where I could pass through my gawky adolescent stage of transition with relatively little consequence. When I do panels about being trans in fandom, I will often joke that a somewhat-masculine girl who hasn't quite figured out eyeliner ranks pretty low on the list of weird stuff you'll see on an average convention day.