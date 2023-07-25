Coming in 2016: The Starfleet Academy Experience

StarTrek.com can reveal that Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience, a brand-new interactive exhibit which uses the Star Trek

franchise as a springboard to teach visitors about science and technology, will make its world debut at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum (CASM) in Ottawa, Canada, on May 26, 2016. Visitors can become Starfleet cadets, attempt to beat the Kobayashi Maru test and pilot a starship from an active bridge.“We are very proud to be developing this wonderful exhibition with our partners EMS and CBS Consumer Products,” said Alex Benay, President and CEO of the Canada Science and Technology Museums Corporation. “We are certain it will prove to be a ‘must-see’ for the 2016 summer tourists and locals alike, as well as a wonderful complement to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum’s existing visitor experiences and offerings on aviation and space travel.”More specifically, The Starfleet Academy Experience will provide freshly minted cadets with a first-of-its-kind “Trek Tech” immersive experience that takes the student from orientation into a rigorous training program involving simulated science, engineering, medical and command courses, through to graduation, and finally to the deck of an active starship. The experience is enriched with the actual science behind the science fiction of Star Trek as the participants learn about emerging technologies such as a functional tricorder, NASA’s warp drive theory, and the latest experiments with phasers and

ng technologies such as a functional tricorder, NASA’s warp drive theory, and the latest experiments with phasers and teleporters. EMS Entertainment, the leader in interactive immersive exhibitions, is producing the The Starfleet Acadmey Experience and doing so under license by CBS Consumer Products. Ottawa will be the first stop on a multi-city North American tour, with the exhibition set to be on view at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum from May until the end of September 2016. “Star Trek has had a profound influence on many technologies we use today, and the show continues to inspire new technology and science,” said Christoph Rahofer, CEO of EMS Entertainment and producer of the show. “With Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience, we will present the history of the future and what is envisioned for the future of science and technology.”Visit www.StarfleetAcademyTour.com for the latest schedule and follow hashtag #StarfleetAcademy and @AvSpaceMuseum for more information in the coming months. Montreal Comiccon attendees can also visit the Starfleet Academy Experience booth (6100) this weekend.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.