Comic-Con in Review - Day 3

Captain Kirk was in the house. That’s right, William Shatner was signing for fans as he did his part to whip up awareness for his new CBS sitcom, $#*! My Dad Says. At the CBS booth (#4129) were Star Trek screenwriters Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, who were on hand to support a different reboot, the upcoming CBS drama, Hawaii Five-O. And the Star Trek-centric signers didn’t end there. Mike Johnson and Tim Jones, the guys behind the Countdown and Star Trek Movie Adaptations comic books, and Scott Tipton, who brought us the Spock Reflections comics, were at the IDW booth (#2643).

And here’s a little more of what we saw on Friday, during day three of Comic-Con:

Diamond Select (#2607) displayed some of their new Star Trek toys and collectibles that’ll be available in winter 2011. Fans can check out the Klingon Bird of Prey, TOS Pike/Salt Vampire Retro Cloth Figures, and TOS Vina/Chapel Retro Cloth Figures.

QMx (#3251) offered a Comic-Con-exclusive tee-shirt pitting Serenity vs. Star Trek. They also have on display a replica of the new J.J. Abrams/Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise. The detail on it is incredible, right down to the shuttle bay. If you ask nicely, you just might get to glimpse the new Starfleet Academy ring. And you can also pick up a vinyl sticker version of the “Boldy Go” retro movie poster… at least while they last.

Chronicle (#1506) is having a Comic-Con show special, with 30% discounts off their Star Trek journals and postcards.

Over at the Anovos booth (#2913), they’ve got an original-series lieutenant shirt on display. If you check it out, even up close, it’s just like the real thing.

The new Star Trek 365 book will be out in September from Abrams, and the Abrams team is proudly showing it off at their booth (#1216). There are tons of original and hard-to-find photos in it, all carefully retouched and looking amazing.

And sneaking a peek at some of the action on the horizon today, Saturday, Hallmark (#2913) will be distributing original-series Enterprise buttons beginning at 1:00 p.m. and StarTrek.com, over at the CBS booth, will be handing out limited-edition Star Trek watches. Only the Command Yellow and Cadet Black watches remain, with one color to be distributed today and the other tomorrow. As we’ve mentioned before, you might want to move at warp speed, as there will be just 400 of each watch available.

Lastly, our favorite sighting of the day on Friday: Klingons gathering, snarling and looking ferocious as they got themselves psyched for Saturday’s masquerade ball.

