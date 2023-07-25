Comic-Con 2012 Day 3 Recap

And now for a preview of today’s events:

ALL DAY

LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will all be at the Lightspeed Fine Art Booth (#3745), greeting fans and signing autographs.

NECA/WizKids (Booth #3415) will be busy showing off its Star Trek Expeditions game throughout the day.

VARIOUS TIMES

Star Trek Comic-Con exclusives will be available at the booths of several Star Trek licensees. Follow @StarTrek for announcements about products and booths.

-------------

