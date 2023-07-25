Comic-Con 2012 Day 3 Recap

Star Trek fans at Comic-Con didn’t have to walk very far to find something or someone related to their favorite franchise. In fact, Trek characters, actors, toys and other products galore seemed about as ubiquitous as Starbucks stores in New York City. StarTrek.com was on hand yesterday, during day three of Comic-Con, which also happened to be Friday the 13th, which also happened to be National Embrace Your Inner Geekness Day. Here’s a recap of what we saw:
Hasbro (Booth #3213) revealed its Star Trek Kreons. Fans got an up-close-and-personal look at Dr. McCoy, Kirk and Spock, who were depicted guarding the U.S.S. Enterprise (also an impressive KRE-O creation) at the Hasbro booth.
Titan Merchandise (Booth #5537) gave Star Trek collectors their first look at the upcoming Montgomery "Scotty" Scott Masterpiece Collection Bust, Lt. Worf Masterpiece Collection Bust and also the Lieutenant Uhura Masterpiece Collection Bust. All three looked terrific, though we’re most impressed with the Worf bust, as his scowl and bat’leth make him look particularly badass.
Diamond Select Toys and Collectibles (Booth #2607) showed off its Star Trek Select Spock figure and Spock and the Horta figure, which are very, very cool and coming in 2013. They’ll be packaged together and will sell for $21.99. Also on display were a Klingon Bird of Prey (in stores October 2012 for $70), a Nemesis Enterprise (the NCC-1701-E, to be specific, in stores October 2012 for $60), and an Enterprise B (from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, which will sell for $60).
Lightspeed Fine Art (Booth #3745) welcomed LeVar Burton to its booth. Fans checked out Lightspeed’s popular products and took advantage of the opportunity to meet Burton and snag his autograph, as well as that of returning signers Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis.
IDW Publishing (Booth #2643) enjoyed a nice turnout for its session with artist J.K. Woodward and writers Scott Tipton and David Tipton, who signed copies of the popular Star Trek: TNG/Doctor Who crossover comic book series. Fans were able to meet and greet Woodward and the Tiptons and share their favorite moments – so far -- of the comic series.
Fans of the Day:Star Trek love definitely runs deep in the Nicholas family. Check out our photo of the dashing father-son duo David Nicholas (in red) and Cooper Nicholas (in yellow).
And now for a preview of today’s events:
ALL DAY
LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will all be at the Lightspeed Fine Art Booth (#3745), greeting fans and signing autographs.
NECA/WizKids (Booth #3415) will be busy showing off its Star Trek Expeditions game throughout the day.
VARIOUS TIMES
Star Trek Comic-Con exclusives will be available at the booths of several Star Trek licensees. Follow @StarTrek for announcements about products and booths.
