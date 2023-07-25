Comic-Con 2012 Day 2 Recap

The panelists went on to reveal that Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Season Two will come out on Blu-ray during the fourth quarter of 2012 and that fans can anticipate seeing a TNG cast reunion on that season-two Blu-ray. The reunion will mark the first time the entire cast has been seen on film since Nemesis. Burnett joked that the Blu-ray “is better than Nemesis.” Roger Lay Jr. noted that there will be hours and hours of extras and special features… some of which will be teased during the TNG in-theater event set for July 23. When it was further revealed that a sneak peek of the TNG cast reunion will be part of the July 23 event, fans went wild.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

QMX (Booth #2944) debuted the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, which is at the prototype build stage. It is expected to be released in September, with a limited edition of 50 pieces. Trek fans stopped in their track when they saw it, and we’re not exaggerating; it's pretty breathtaking. QMX also debuted a TNG keychain and a Starfleet Academy Class of 2258 ring, both of which are not on sale yet.