Published Jul 12, 2012
Comic-Con 2012 Day 1 Recap
And so it begins. Comic-Con International 2012 kicked off Wednesday evening with Preview Night and hordes of fans turned out for what’s become an increasingly popular portion of Comic-Con. In fact, tickets to Preview Night sold out in barely 90 minutes when they went on sale several months back. Many of the fans in attendance came to check out what’s new and cool in the world of Star Trek, and they walked away impressed. As always, StarTrek.com was on the scene, visiting licensee booths, boldly seeking out our Fan of the Day, taking photos and prepping the first of what will be daily Trek-centric Comic-Con recaps.
Hasbro (Booth #2913) has been in the news with its upcoming Star Trek KRE-O products, and the company premiered the U.S.S. Enterprise alongside a life-size Kirk Kreon. For the first time ever, the U.S.S Enterprise was shown fully revealed; Comic-Con attendees were able to glimpse the inside of the ship. Hasbro also showed the buzz-worth trailer for the just-announced stop-motion Star Trek Kreon short film being produced by Bad Robot. As fans know, the short, which will premiere at a later date, will feature iconic Star Trek characters in a standalone storyline. By the way… our favorite Enterprise feature? The hull opens to reveal a bridge playset.
Our Fan of the Day for Wednesday was a young woman dressed as Geordi – VISOR and all.
And now for a preview of today’s scheduled events:2:00 – 3:00 PM in Room 7ABBefore and After: A Behind the Scenes Look at Star Trek: The Next Generation's Journey Into High Definition.
Fans will get an insider's view of how the Blu-ray team transferred the original TNG film elements into high-definition and how the visual FX were painstakingly recreated from the source material to look better than ever. Robert Meyer Burnett, filmmaker and DVD producer, will moderate this panel, which will include Roger Lay, Jr. (producer/director, Blu-ray), Mike and Denise Okuda (project consultants), David S. Grant (vice president, multimedia, CBS Television Distribution), Ryan Adams (director, multimedia, CBS Television Distribution), Craig Weiss (creative director, CBS Digital), Eric Bruno (lead compositor) and Wade Felker (film transfer technician).
ALL DAY
Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will be at the Lightspeed Fine Art booth (#3745), greeting fans and signing autographs
VARIOUS TIMES
Star Trek Comic-Con exclusives will be available at the booths of several Star Trek licensees. Follow @StarTrek for announcements about products and booths.-------------To keep tabs of all the Star Trek action at Comic-Con, be sure to follow us at www.twitter.com/startrek. And check back with StarTrek.com tomorrow, as we’ll recap Thursday’s Trek happenings and preview what’s in store on Friday.