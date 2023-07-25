Comic-Con 2012 Day 1 Recap

Our Fan of the Day for Wednesday was a young woman dressed as Geordi – VISOR and all.

And now for a preview of today’s scheduled events:2:00 – 3:00 PM in Room 7ABBefore and After: A Behind the Scenes Look at Star Trek: The Next Generation's Journey Into High Definition.

Fans will get an insider's view of how the Blu-ray team transferred the original TNG film elements into high-definition and how the visual FX were painstakingly recreated from the source material to look better than ever. Robert Meyer Burnett, filmmaker and DVD producer, will moderate this panel, which will include Roger Lay, Jr. (producer/director, Blu-ray), Mike and Denise Okuda (project consultants), David S. Grant (vice president, multimedia, CBS Television Distribution), Ryan Adams (director, multimedia, CBS Television Distribution), Craig Weiss (creative director, CBS Digital), Eric Bruno (lead compositor) and Wade Felker (film transfer technician).

ALL DAY

Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will be at the Lightspeed Fine Art booth (#3745), greeting fans and signing autographs

VARIOUS TIMES

Star Trek Comic-Con exclusives will be available at the booths of several Star Trek licensees. Follow @StarTrek for announcements about products and booths.-------------To keep tabs of all the Star Trek action at Comic-Con, be sure to follow us at www.twitter.com/startrek. And check back with StarTrek.com tomorrow, as we’ll recap Thursday’s Trek happenings and preview what’s in store on Friday.