Comic-Con 2012: A Look Back, Trek-Style

Star Trek fans got to see and do it all during the just-concluded Comic-Con International 2012 in San Diego. And, for those of you who either couldn’t make it to San Diego or missed any of our daily recaps, StarTrek.com is here with an overview of the many Trek-oriented highlights, from panels to new product launches to autograph signings.

Comic-Con was the site of several exciting product launches and First Looks, with Star Trek licensees displaying brand-new or upcoming products for the very first time. Among the highlights:

Hasbro showed off its upcoming Star Trek KRE-O products, displaying U.S.S. Enterprise alongside a life-size Kirk Kreon, as well as KREON Kirk, Spock and McCoy. Also, for the first time ever, the U.S.S Enterprise was shown fully revealed; Comic-Con attendees were able to glimpse the inside of the ship. Hasbro also ran the buzz-worthy trailer for the just-announced stop-motion Star Trek Kreon short film being produced by Bad Robot. The coolest Enterprise feature? The hull opens to reveal a bridge playset.