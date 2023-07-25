Colorado Man Creates Trek-themed Home

Steve Doman is a man with a mission. It was his dream to transform his house in Colorado's Rocky Mountains into Star Trek-themed home, and he's made that dream a reality. According to a story in the Colorado Caters News Agency, there are six Trek-themed rooms throughout the place; he sleeps in the Klingon Ambassador quarters. It's taken him 14 years and $30,000 to make it so, and he's not done yet.