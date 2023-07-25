Colm Meaney Talks TNG, DS9 and Hell on Wheels

We saw you on stage in August at the big Trek convention in Las Vegas, and you mentioned then that people love Hell on Wheels, but that it feels like not enough people are watching it…

MEANEY: The numbers are actually there. Since the beginning, Hell on Wheels has been AMC’s second highest-rated show. The only show that’s doing better than us is The Walking Dead, and that’s like a phenomenon, the numbers they have. So people are watching Hell on Wheels, but it doesn’t seem to get the exposure is what I meant to say, like Breaking Bad or Mad Men. I understand that Breaking Bad, especially its last couple of seasons, became a phenomenon itself. It’s curious the way Hell on Wheels has developed. It was a very highly anticipated pilot, but the first season was a bit disappointing and the reviews were kind of lukewarm, to be blunt about it. We had troubles in the second season, with a change in the writing staff and a change of the show runner. Season three, we kind of found our feet a little more, and this season we’ve really hit our stride with the show. But despite all those troubles during the gestation period, if you like, the show held, the numbers held. It’s got a core audience.

What’s your sense of what the core audience appreciates?

MEANEY: The genre, for one thing. There are very few westerns out there. There’s an audience for that. At its best, this show – even with stories set in the past, in the 1860s – is still relevant to what we experience today. It’s a public-private partnership and they go into business to build this railroad. The relationships between private enterprises and governments are always interesting, and they’re still going on today. I compare Hell on Wheels sometimes to Star Trek, actually, in that in the future you can examine issues of a contemporary nature that couldn’t be done on a contemporary show. And, equally, you can do it by going into the past, which is what Hell on Wheels does. Durant, my character, who owns the railroad, is very corrupt in his practices, but he doesn’t see it as corrupt. He sees it as pragmatic and necessary in order to get this railroad built. In other words, the ultimate goal is a good thing, but how he achieves it may not be.

Isn’t that the ultimate definition of a villain?

MEANEY: In many ways, yes. He’s seen as the villain of the piece, but from his perspective his justification for everything is that there’s a greater good that he’s trying to achieve, which overrides everything else. I think that kind of character appeals to people. Also, we have kind of the opposite of him on the show. Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) is the lone gunman, and that’s a very iconic American figure that I think audiences really identify with as well.

Give us a tease of the final few episodes of season four...

MEANEY: The big issue, especially from Durant’s point of view, is that the railroad has not moved anywhere this season. It’s been beset by problems. Durant has a schedule. He’s competing with the other guys who are building from the west to the east. He’s worried about that. All of that has to be resolved. We have to get the railroad moving, and the big thing we all have to deal with is, as I keep calling him, our new provisional governor, who’s played by Jake Weber and is a wonderful addition to our cast. So the last three episodes deal with that and with the resolution of Cullen’s situation with his wife and new child.